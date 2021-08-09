Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Four Most Important Filters in Your Car are Actually Rather Simple

By Gabrielle DeSantis
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are many components around your vehicle that require filtration — whether it be for air or fluid. There are many filters throughout your vehicle, and although they all have similar jobs and seem rather simple, they are crucial to ensuring your vehicle’s health and longevity. Replacing these filters can vary between necessity and regular maintenance, and knowing what the important filters are in your vehicle and what exactly they do is an important part of vehicle ownership and maintenance.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Air Filtration#Oil Filter#Engine Oil#Valvoline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Are High-Performance Air Filters Actually Worth the Money?

Any auto parts store you go to sells high-performance air filters, and chances are, if you enjoy modifying your car, you’ve purchased at least one. For the average driver, however, the idea of installing one of these performance air filters may not have crossed your mind, or, you may have wondered if it was even worth spending the money at all. If your vehicle doesn’t come from the factory with a high-flow air filter, switching it out isn’t a part of your regular maintenance, but there are still a few reasons why people choose to spend money on this basic and easy modification.
TechnologyPopular Mechanics

The Most Important Facts (And Myths) About Your Car Battery

Even if you're driving a gas guzzling SUV, electricity remains crucial to driving a car. Thanks to modern-day electric batteries, drivers no longer have to turn an engine over by hand. It now all happens with the turn of a key or a press of a button. ➡ You love...
CarsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Can Fifty Filter Changes Clean Dirty Oil?

The YouTube channel Garage 54 is known for its auto-related interesting experiments, and they never disappoint. In their latest video, the Russian mechanics turn on the camera this time to see whether dirty oil can be cleaned up and restored to its original state with the help of 50 filters.
Health ServicesPosted by
Gadget Flow

7 Useful dashcams that can actually help you lower your car insurance

A dashcam acts as a witness that records evidence in the event of an accident. Having this proof that you weren’t at fault in a collision can save you a lot of hassle and, not to mention, keep your insurance premiums reasonable. So, in today’s Daily Digest, we have the top seven useful dashcams to help lower your car insurance—some even have additional features to enhance your road safety.
Carspensacolavoice.com

How to Treat Rust that Affects Your Car?

No matter how hard you try, you cannot really keep your car away from rusting. Even the nicest sword eventually rust! If you love hitting roads quite often, getting in contact with a puddle will be a common thing for your car. This is also the most common reason for rust.
Carslacar.com

Your Mechanic Isn’t Fooling Around: Car Tips That Actually Work

While every mechanic out there is vying for your money, not all of them resort to dishonest means to squeeze money out of you. But it’s hard to distinguish what's what. In this article, we have compiled a list of car tips that mechanics usually throw around. And despite your speculations, these tips actually work.
ElectronicsPosted by
Family Handyman

Central Air Filter Guide

Pop quiz: What’s the leading cause of a central air conditioner breakdown? Answer: A dirty filter. Clogged and dusty filters block airflow, cause dirt to build up on the evaporator coils and ultimately can lead to motor failure. Regularly replacing your air filters is the single most important thing you can do to keep your central air conditioner running efficiently.
University, FLmor-tv.com

How to get rid of annoying flies inside and outside of your house

Spotting a random fly in your home is pretty normal. But when you suddenly start seeing the buzzing pests everywhere, it’s time to take action. Technically, flies can breed inside your home, but the odds are pretty high that they’re coming in from the outside, says entomologist Dr. Roberto M. Pereira, an insect research scientist with the University of Florida. Most commonly, flies will make their way in through torn window screens and open doors, and they love to linger around mulch piles (which they breed in) or garbage cans stored near points of entry.
CarsPosted by
Best Life

This Popular Car Is Being Discontinued

Similar to fashion or music, the types of cars we drive can become symbolic of an era, with certain vehicles even rising in popularity to become iconic emblems of life on the road. But in the same way, they can also fall victim to changes in customer demand, bad business decisions, or a simple decline in popularity. In the latest example of this industry shift, one major car manufacturer says that a popular model from its lineup will be discontinued in the coming months. Read on to see which iconic vehicle has reached the end of the road.
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The American automotive industry was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first three quarters of 2020. People could not visit dealerships. Vehicles languished on dealer lots. That started to change late in the year. By the end of 2020, sales began to explode. This continued into 2021, and some models are so scarce people […]
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. Halfway into 2021, automakers have already announced nine models headed toward indefinite retirement for the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity are getting booted to make room for more electrified lineups in the future.
AgriculturePosted by
Best Life

Leaving This in Your Fridge Can Make Your Food Go Bad, Expert Warns

The refrigerator is your saving grace when you can't finish your meal and want to save it for another day, but we don't always get to those leftovers as promptly as we'd hoped. Even if you're someone who prides themselves on keeping the fridge sparkling clean, it will inevitably be subject to spills and food that's past its prime. But upkeep is important—experts warn that not maintaining your fridge can make your food go bad faster. Read on to make sure you're not guilty of leaving this in your fridge.
ElectronicsPosted by
BobVila

8 Things You Should Never Put in the Washing Machine

The washing machine takes a beating. We toss in loads of dirty clothes, pour in some soap and hit the start button. It’s all too easy to set it and forget it. Both the washing machine and clothes are expensive, however, and deserve to be treated properly. That’s why there are some things that should never be put in the washing machine. Have you made the mistake of putting any of these items in there?
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
ElectronicsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This in Your Home, Throw It Out Immediately

Keeping the air in your home clean has felt that much more essential throughout the COVID pandemic. While stuck at home, many people bought new dehumidifiers or air purifiers, or dusted off old ones they had in the basement. The vast majority of these devices are safe to use, but you may want to check to see what you've got plugged in. Recently, close to two million dehumidifiers have been recalled due to a significant risk of danger. Read on to make sure you're not currently using one of the recalled dehumidifiers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy