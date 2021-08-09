Homemade explosive device causes Polk County Sheriff's deputy to lose fingers
A Polk County Sheriff's deputy was injured when a homemade explosive device in a suspect's possession went off Sunday, officials said. Sheriff's officials said PCSO Deputy Eric Lawes, 33, was investigating a domestic disturbance at the Economy Motor Lodge in Dundee when a pipe possessed by 39-year-old Marco Antonio Tolentino , fired off a 12-gauge shotgun shell . The single-round struck Lawe's hand as well as Tolentino's hand and shoulder.www.theledger.com
