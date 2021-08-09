Cancel
August events at Harold Parker State Forest

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOURTESY OF THE MASSACHUSETTS DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND RECREATION. All programs are free and open to the public. Parking fees may apply. Bring water, use sunscreen/bug spray, dress in comfortable layers, and wear sturdy closed toe shoes. An adult must accompany children. Inclement weather cancels outdoor programs. Reasonable accommodations upon advance request. Please follow all current COVID-19 guidelines: http://mass.gov/covid. For information, call 978-475-7972, email trek.reef@mass.gov or visit http://mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest. Harold Parker State Forest is located at 305 Middleton Road, North Andover. Parking fees apply at the CCC Pavilion, Berry Pond and Jenkins Parking Lots.

