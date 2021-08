CORONA, Calif. - There are no words that can truly describe the raw emotion of a parent who has just lost their child. The unspeakable grief gives way to anger for a bit then the pain explodes again, with questions, and more pain. For Dave Goodrich – whose daughter, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, was shot to death while watching a movie on her first date with 19-year-old social media influencer, Anthony Barajas – it’s visibly unbearable, even as he seems to still be in shock.