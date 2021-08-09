Child tax credit 2021: This IRS portal is the key to opting out and updating your information

The August child tax credit payment is less than five days away. This year's child tax credit checks have different income and age requirements than previous years, but most families can expect more. If you and your family qualify for this year's credit you can look forward to up to $300 per child on Friday, likely the same amount that you received from July's payment. Half of the money is divided into monthly payments through December, and the remainder coming next year during tax season. For many families, that means they'll get up to $3,600 per child.