According to the New York Post, native New Yorker and Emmy-Award winning actor Judd Hirsch is selling his Catskills home for nearly $4.5 million, $4,499,000.00 to be exact. From 1978 to 1983 we got to know Hirsch and his alter ego Alex Rieger, the character he portrayed on the television show "Taxi". Over his 50 year career the entertainer has performed on Broadway, on television and in the movies. In addition to his part on "Taxi", here are some of his best known shows and movies: