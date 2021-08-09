Grieving Alabama mom says the system failed her murdered son

The Huntsville Police Department will no longer conduct criminal investigations of its own officers when they shoot someone. The City Council on Thursday night approved a resolution to allow Mayor Tommy Battle to enter an agreement with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for state police to conduct the criminal investigations of such incidents. The agreement says the State Bureau of Investigation will investigate when a Huntsville police officer shoots someone, when someone dies in city police custody or when someone dies while a city officer is trying to take them into custody.