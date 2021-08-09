Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Grieving Alabama mom says the system failed her murdered son

By Lee Roop
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The mother of a 10-year-old boy killed by his father in a murder-suicide Friday says the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and court system failed her and her child. Tate Buening, and his father, Brian Buening, 37, were found dead Friday at Brian Beuning’s Harvest home, the sheriff’s office said. Sheriff Kevin Turner confirmed Brian Buening was “the offender” in the shootings. Tate Buening’s celebration of life will be held at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home & Crematory Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.

www.al.com

Comments / 26

AL.com

AL.com

124K+
Followers
31K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Guns#Grieving#Turner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Florida StatePosted by
AL.com

Florida toddler finds gun, fatally shoots mother during Zoom call

A woman was shot dead during a work-related Zoom conference call when her toddler found a loaded gun and it accidentally fired, police say. A news release from the Altamonte Springs Police Department says officers found Shamaya Lynn, 21, dead of a gunshot wound in her residence on Wednesday. EMS workers were unable to save her, police say.
Jefferson County, ALPosted by
AL.com

McAdory High School student stabbed by girl, 14; suspect in custody, officials say

A McAdory High School student was stabbed late Thursday morning by a 14-year-old girl, who was taken into custody, officials said. “One of our students was stabbed around 11:30 am today. The alleged aggressor was taken into custody quickly. Unfortunately, I am not at liberty to disclose more information, as this incident is under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office,” wrote McAdory High School Principal Gary Bowen.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama prison inmate dies after fall, investigation underway

An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has died, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Johnnie Lee James, 61, died at UAB Hospital on Thursday after suffering a head injury in a fall a day earlier. James, who was serving a life sentence from a 2002 murder...
Mobile, ALPosted by
AL.com

Man fatally shot found in vehicle that struck church, Mobile police say

Mobile police are investigating after a man who had been fatally shot was found inside a vehicle that struck a church. On Thursday at approximately 9:56 p.m., Mobile police officers responded to the 300 block of Union Avenue in reference to a vehicle that struck a tree. Frazier later said the vehicle had in fact struck a church.
Huntsville, ALPosted by
AL.com

Huntsville asks state to take over investigations when city police shoot someone

The Huntsville Police Department will no longer conduct criminal investigations of its own officers when they shoot someone. The City Council on Thursday night approved a resolution to allow Mayor Tommy Battle to enter an agreement with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for state police to conduct the criminal investigations of such incidents. The agreement says the State Bureau of Investigation will investigate when a Huntsville police officer shoots someone, when someone dies in city police custody or when someone dies while a city officer is trying to take them into custody.
Public SafetyPosted by
AL.com

South Carolina man tattooed child inside McDonald’s, police say

A South Carolina man accused of tattooing a juvenile in a fast-food restaurant has been arrested and is facing charges, police said. Brandon Presha, 28, of Laurens, was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing, Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said. The chief said a judge has set bond on both charges at $25,000, WYFF-TV reported.
Huntsville, ALPosted by
AL.com

1 killed after train, vehicle collide in Huntsville

A crash involving a train and a vehicle has left one person dead in Huntsville, police said Thursday. It happened near railroad tracks at an intersection in the city, authorities said. One person was ejected from a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, Don Webster, a spokesman for Huntsville...
Mobile County, ALPosted by
AL.com

Visitations ending at Mobile Metro Jail as inmate infections rise

Infections inside the Mobile Metro Jail are soaring, and Sheriff Sam Cochran is “scared” about an increase that could eclipse last year’s outbreak inside the facility. Cochran said Wednesday there were 66 inmates infected with the virus, or about 5% of the inmate population. The sickened inmates are being isolated together, Cochran said, and he’s worried about more infections to come.
Ohio StatePosted by
AL.com

3 brothers killed by manure pit fumes on Ohio farm

Three brothers died Tuesday after they became stuck in a manure pit on a farm in western Ohio, according to reports. Authorities identified the victims as Brad Wuebker, 35; Todd Wuebker, 31; and Gary Wuebker, 37, according to WHIO Channel 7. The men were taken to area hospitals and later pronounced dead.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Mother dies of COVID just 13 days after giving birth in Alabama

A small, stifled cry escaped Kaitlin Schepers’ lips Thursday after she closed her eyes and thought about Alexa Sheeder. Alexa died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19, just 13 days after hearing the cries of her newborn boy named Barrett. If grief has a sound, its source comes from a personal place found between the reality of unthinkable loss and the joy of remembering a unique life.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Outbreak Alabama: Why are some parents so angry about masks in schools?

This is a podcast/audio story. Listen to “Outbreak Alabama: Stories from a Pandemic,” above. Today we hear from Ruth Serven Smith, editor of the Alabama Education Lab. Alabama went back to school this week, and things haven’t gone very smoothly. You can blame COVID, which again looms over another school year as numbers continue to rise due to the delta variant that has proven more infectious for children, prompting many schools to issue mask mandates, many of them for the first 30 days of the semester before they re-evaluate the pandemic situation.
Adger, ALPosted by
AL.com

Adger woman killed after SUV crashes twice in St. Clair County

An Adger woman was killed on I-59 in St. Clair County Tuesday morning when the SUV she was driving was involved in two crashes, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The victim was identified as Amanda Parsons, 49. At about 1:36 a.m. Tuesday, Parsons was fatally injured when the...

Comments / 26

Community Policy