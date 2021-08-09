Grieving Alabama mom says the system failed her murdered son
The mother of a 10-year-old boy killed by his father in a murder-suicide Friday says the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and court system failed her and her child. Tate Buening, and his father, Brian Buening, 37, were found dead Friday at Brian Beuning’s Harvest home, the sheriff’s office said. Sheriff Kevin Turner confirmed Brian Buening was “the offender” in the shootings. Tate Buening’s celebration of life will be held at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home & Crematory Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.www.al.com
Comments / 26