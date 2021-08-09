Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

We don't need the 12-inch MacBook anymore

By Bill Thomas
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 12-inch MacBook has been discontinued for a while now, but Apple has apparently sent out a survey to current owners of the tiny laptop looking for feedback. On its own, the survey, which was spotted by MacRumors through a tip from content creator Aaron Zollo , doesn't mean that much. It could be that Apple is just trying to see what would make folks that are hanging on to the 12-inch MacBook upgrade to the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, but it could mean that Apple is trying to find a way to bring back the form factor – but I really don't think it should.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

11K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Air#Apple Macbook#Apple Products#Chromebook#Macbook#Chrome Os#The Macbook Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ElectronicsGear Patrol

Should You Buy Apple Devices on Amazon?

There's an obvious reason why you'd buy an Apple product from Amazon rather than directly from Apple: price. Whether you're in the market for a new iPhone or iPad, AirPods or Apple Watch, MacBook or iMac — you can almost always find a better deal on Amazon. So, what's the catch?
SoftwarePosted by
BGR.com

Sorry, Microsoft says you can’t cheat to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs

Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 a few weeks ago, causing an unexpected controversy right after the announcement. It turned out that not all computers that can run Windows 10 will support Windows 11. Microsoft has precise hardware requirements in place. A software tool will tell you whether your PC can handle the upgrade to Windows 11. The move surprised users, especially those with newer machines that found out the Windows 11 upgrade isn’t possible. Since then, we found out exactly why even some newer PCs might tell you initially that they can’t run Windows 11 and how to fix the problem. But...
ElectronicsIGN

Save on Samsung Phones and Smart Watches With These eBay Refurbished Deals

I'm here again to extoll the virtues of buying certified refurbished tech from eBay. Right now, eBay is featuring Samsung phones, earbuds, and smartwatches in its certified refurbished program. If you want to get your hands on one of Samsung's excellent mobile products, you can do so without paying full-price if you don't mind refurb, and they're being offered direct from the manufacturer.
ComputersMacworld

Apple patches critical security flaw with macOS Big Sur 11.5.1

Apple on Wednesday released macOS Big Sur 11.5, an update to the Mac operating system. The update includes a new Podcast Library tab in the Podcast app that displays the shows that you follow, fixes for play counts in the Music app, bug fixes, and more. Updated 07/26/21: Apple has...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Mac users may have to wait to get one of the iPhone’s best features

Apple may not bring Face ID technology (that allows for unlocking a device just by looking at the screen) to Macs for some time yet, according to a fresh rumor. This comes from well-known Apple leaker Mark Gurman, who earlier in the year (in February) said Apple was previously planning to bring Face ID to the Mac in 2021, but those plans had been delayed (after references to Face ID were spotted in macOS as early as the summer of 2020). Now Gurman is talking about a delay in the order of a ‘couple’ of years, so if Face ID is introduced to Apple computers, it might not happen until 2023.
TechnologyThe Next Web

What size iPad Pro should you buy?

Last year, I decided I needed an iPad Pro. But there was one issue I struggled with when making my choice: what size iPad Pro should I buy?. Strangely, I found a few articles that touched on this topic, but nothing that fully sated me. So, I vowed to right that wrong — and that’s what this article is all about.
Computerssecuritymagazine.com

Apple patches zero-day vulnerability in iOS, iPadOS and macOS

Apple has released security updates to address zero-day vulnerability exploited in the wild, impacting iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2021-30807, is a memory corruption issue in the IOMobileFramebuffer kernel extension reported by an anonymous researcher, Bleeping Computer reports. Apple says it is aware of a report that...
ElectronicsCult of Mac

4 ways Brydge 12.9 Max+ iPad Pro keyboard beats Apple Magic Keyboard

While the Apple Magic Keyboard is an outstanding way to transform an iPad Pro into laptop, it’s not necessarily the best option. The Brydge 12.9 Max+ is also a very capable keyboard case for Apple’s premier tablet. I use both and pitted them against each other. And I found definite advantages to Brydge’s offering.
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to find out what Motherboard you have on Windows 10/11 PC?

When you need to buy a component for your PC, and you need to check if it’s compatible. The only way to be sure is to check against your Motherboard model. So, for example, if you are planning to buy a PCIe card but want to be sure the motherboard has it, you need the exact model and the manual.
Computers9to5Mac

Reports of M1 MacBook screen cracks occurring during normal usage

There have been multiple reports of M1 MacBook screen cracks occurring during normal usage of the machines, with both the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro affected. In some cases, Apple has repaired or replaced the machines free of charge, while most other users have been charged …. 9to5Mac...
ElectronicsZDNet

Best MagSafe battery pack 2021: Charge your iPhone

Apple's MagSafe made a comeback when Apple unveiled the magnetic technology alongside the iPhone 12 lineup. That's right, tucked inside every iPhone 12 model is a series of magnets in the shape of a circle. Those magnets are designed to line up Apple's MagSafe charger that wireless charges the phone, hold a MagSafe wallet in place and now a removable battery pack.
ElectronicsMacworld

How to get the latest beta on your Apple device (and why you might not want to)

If you haven’t heard, there are a bunch of new betas available for your Apple devices. At any given time, Apple has betas of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, along with tvOS and watchOS—and you don’t need to be a developer to try them out. So you probably have questions: Like why you would want them, how to get them on your devices, and, above all, should you download them at all. We’ll tell you everything you need to know.
Softwareenplugged.com

Live Text is no longer an exclusive feature to M1 Macs

Apple’s new image scanning and text recognition feature “Live Text” was previously an exclusive feature of Apple’s latest M1 macs. And now Apple is expanding the availability for their new Live Text feature to all the macs that support macOS Monterey. Apple revealed this in a new developer document on their website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy