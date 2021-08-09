We don't need the 12-inch MacBook anymore

The 12-inch MacBook has been discontinued for a while now, but Apple has apparently sent out a survey to current owners of the tiny laptop looking for feedback. On its own, the survey, which was spotted by MacRumors through a tip from content creator Aaron Zollo , doesn't mean that much. It could be that Apple is just trying to see what would make folks that are hanging on to the 12-inch MacBook upgrade to the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, but it could mean that Apple is trying to find a way to bring back the form factor – but I really don't think it should.