Everyone would prefer to maintain some level of privacy when using the internet, no matter what your reasons are for. Whether you want more privacy from corporations who want to use your data for profit, to hide embarrassing personal search histories from friends and family, or make secretive purchases for birthdays in online stores, there are things that you can do to ensure that your activity is hidden from prying eyes. Read on for ways in which you can reduce the risk of damaging or embarrassing slip-ups online.