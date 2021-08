British record signing is imaginatively explosive but Guardiola will demand more one-touch passing and defensive work. Last November, after Belgium had beaten England 2-0 in the Nations League, Pep Guardiola messaged Kevin De Bruyne to ask what he had made of Jack Grealish. De Bruyne was effusive: Grealish, he said, was a player Manchester City had to sign. Back then Manchester United had seemed the most likely buyers but nine months on it is City who have landed him, for a fee of £100m.