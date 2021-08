Borussia Dortmund begin their Bundesliga campaign on Saturday as they go up against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Signal Iduna Park. Marco Rose takes charge of his first home game as Borussia Dortmund head coach this weekend. The Black and Yellows take on Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday one of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season in front of 25,000 supporters at the Signal Iduna Park. And we could be in for quite a contest between two teams with high ambitions going into the new season.