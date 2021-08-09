Machine Gun Kelly announces new album ‘Born With Horns’

Noah Cyrus and PJ Harding have released a studio performance video for their joint track, “Cannonball.” The song comes off their recent EP, People Don’t Change, which dropped in April. In the clip, Harding plays a grand piano while he and Cyrus duet on the emotive ballad. The pair also released a similar live performance of their song “Dear August” earlier this month. Cyrus has announced several upcoming tour dates, including stops at New York’s Irving Plaza on August 27th and Los Angeles’s Fonda Theatre on September 24th. She will perform as part of Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas in September alongside Billie Eilish, Green Day and A$AP Rocky. In March, Cyrus contributed to Spotify’s Best New Artist celebration with a cover of Bon Iver’s “Re: Stacks.” “When thinking about what song I wanted to cover and looking at the incredible list of past winners of the Best New Artist category, as soon as I saw Bon Iver’s name I knew exactly which song I was going to do — ‘Re: Stacks,’” Cyrus said in a statement. “It’s one of my favorite songs of all time, and Bon Iver is an artist I have always looked up to and am constantly inspired by.”