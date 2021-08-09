Cancel
Machine Gun Kelly announces new album ‘Born With Horns’

By Will Lavin
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly has announced the release of his next album, ‘Born With Horns’. News of the follow-up to last year’s ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ was unveiled on the rapper-rocker’s Instagram page earlier today (August 9), where he shared a video of of him and the album’s executive producer, Travis Barker, brandishing new tattoos of the LP’s title.

Comments / 1

