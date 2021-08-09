Cancel
Dallas, TX

Dallas ISD is now requiring facemasks for all staff and students

By Sarah Burns
ktxs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS, Texas — Dallas Independent School District is now temporarily requiring facemasks for all staff and students. The district updated their website stating that the mandate will go into affect on Tuesday, August 10th. "The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Dallas County Health officials have raised the COVID-19 alert to level red and reported that hospitalizations are rising at the fastest rate since the pandemic began, among all age groups, including children. Students under 12 are not eligible for a vaccine, however, school attendance is mandatory, and virtual learning is not an option at this time."

