Strand of Oaks gives a dear friend a joyous sendoff in “Jimi & Stan,” adds a Union Transfer show in October

By John Vettese
xpn.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest album from XPN favorites Strand of Oaks is centered around connection and joy, even when it deals with more somber themes. Take “Jimi & Stan,” the uplifting new single from In Heaven, which released on Friday. With a robust guitar jangle and a soaring vocal delivery from Oaks frontperson Tim Showalter, it’s difficult to hear it without your spirits being raised. It also comes from a place of loss, of celebrating life, and wanting to give a cherished companion a proper sendoff.

