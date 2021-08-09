Strand of Oaks gives a dear friend a joyous sendoff in “Jimi & Stan,” adds a Union Transfer show in October
The latest album from XPN favorites Strand of Oaks is centered around connection and joy, even when it deals with more somber themes. Take “Jimi & Stan,” the uplifting new single from In Heaven, which released on Friday. With a robust guitar jangle and a soaring vocal delivery from Oaks frontperson Tim Showalter, it’s difficult to hear it without your spirits being raised. It also comes from a place of loss, of celebrating life, and wanting to give a cherished companion a proper sendoff.thekey.xpn.org
Comments / 0