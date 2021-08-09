Strand of Oaks gives a dear friend a joyous sendoff in “Jimi & Stan,” adds a Union Transfer show in October

Any listener of Karen Jonas’ music will recognize the trademarks of her fearless talent in this beautiful, gutting collection of poetry. Karen Jonas is already acknowledged as a master songwriter and storyteller, but in these unflinching, often wryly funny poems, the narratives of love, heartbreak, and the daily grind of being alive are unmisted by noise, audience, and stage. — Erika Carter, author of Lucky You, NPR Best Book of 2017 and official Book of the Month Club selectionThis is what you get when a kickass woman writes poetry–you get dirty, wet, delicious, dark, relatable worlds full of wonder, light, rage, and revelation. – Susie Moloney, award-winning screenwriter and author of A Dry Spell.