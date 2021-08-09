Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, PA

Community Rallies For Foster Family Torn Apart By Fatal Crash On I-81 In Cumberland County

By Jillian Pikora
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16l9VF_0bMTvcyq00
Greg Nornhold, his husband Mark and his two foster sons. Mila Glessner. Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Facebook

Two young girls have died and four other people have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

Three vehicles collided near mile marker 54 in Silver Springs Township on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

A Volkswagon Tiguan crossed the grass median of the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes colliding with a Ford F150 and Ford Focus, according to Pennsylvania State police.

Mila Jean-K Glessner, 4, of Carlisle died at Hershey Medical Center hours after the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bdt7Y_0bMTvcyq00

Glessner was born in Camp Hill, PA on Jan. 20, 2017 to Christina M. Athanasatos and Matthew J. Glessner both of Carlisle, according to The Sentinel.

She enjoyed dancing, singing and was looking forward to singing in the children’s choir at the Carlisle United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her mother and father, grandparents, sister Mariana C. Athanasatos, two step-sisters Lacie and Harleigh Gates, and a large extended family.

Her funeral is scheduled at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. A viewing is scheduled prior to the service starting at 9:30 a.m.

Where she will be interred has not been made public.

Two of Mila's foster cousins were airlifted to Hershey Medical center and underwent surgery. One remains in the hospital nearly a week later.

Mila's Uncle, Greg Nornhold, 35, of Mechanicsburg, was driving the Volkswagen.Tiguan, according to state police.

Nornhold was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now recovering.

He is a foster father to two boys and a girl, according to his Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xmgmy_0bMTvcyq00
Greg Nornhold and his family.

His foster daughter, 2, of Lincoln, died at the scene. Details about her cause and manner of death as well as her identity have not been made public.

The boys are stable, one remains in hospital along with his foster dad.

The Nornhold family was in the process of adopting the two boys they were fostering.

Nornhold's community is rally for the whole family; scheduling meal trains and raising funds to help cover hospital and funeral bills.

The fund raising is being conducted via a GoFundMe campaign which has already raised over $16,500 of its $10,000 goal as of Monday morning.

The funds will be split among the family members, "in typical Nornhold fashion, they have every intention on dividing the donations to the girls as they are all a family," according to a campaign update.

Jason Flenner, 43, of Carlisle, was driving the F150, according to PSP.

He was injured and taken to UPMC Carlisle.

He is a father of three, and it is unknown if any of his children were among those harmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49dfRf_0bMTvcyq00
Jason Flenner and his family.

Keith Bannister, 45, of Harrisburg, was driving the Ford Focus, according to PSP.

Bannister was unharmed.

All parties involved were wearing seatbelts or were properly restrained, according to police.

The southbound lanes were closed for over four hours and four exits, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The roadway reopened around 8:15 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate this crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

If you want to donate to Nornhold's GoFundMe campaign page you can do so here.

Writer's note: This story previously ran stating Nornhold was an adoptive father, the adoption process is/was on-going so the article has since been corrected.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
123K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Cumberland County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hershey, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Society
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Camp Hill, PA
County
Cumberland County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#I 81#Extended Family#Pennsylvania State Police#Accident#Volkswagon#Ford Focus#Hershey Medical#Volkswagen#Tiguan#Holy Spirit Hospital#Lincoln#F150#Upmc Carlisle#Psp Carlisle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
York County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Coroner Called To Crash In York County

One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Chanceford Township on Thursday afternoon, according to Emergency Dispatch Services. The crash occurred in the 2600 block of Delta Road in Felton around 1:30 p.m. The coroner was called to the scene shortly after the crash happened. At least one other person...
Camp Hill, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Bad Babysitter Arrested For Touch Teen in Camp Hill

A Cumberland County man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young teen he babysat. Harry Ruppert, 67, of 1100 block Rana Villa Avenue in Camp Hill, has been arrested in connection with a complaint filed by a 14-year-old. The girl told authorities on April 5 that she was touched...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Voice

NJ Exes Leave 2 Kids Behind In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A New Jersey man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend dead and then turning the knife on himself Tuesday night in, authorities said. Yajaira Moreno, 33, and Juan Alvarado, 39, of Elizabeth, were both found dead in a house on Jacob Street in Old Bridge just after 11:15 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a joint release Thursday.
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Jersey City Man, 34, Dead In Newark Crash

A Jersey City man died after suffering injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Newark, authorities said. Calvin Cross, 34, was driving a Honda Accord on McCarter Highway between 3rd and 4th Avenue around 4 p.m. when he collided with a flatbed RAM 550 tow truck, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old Killed In Long Island Crash

Police are investigating an auto accident in which a 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Long Island. The crash took place at 8:50 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, in South Hempstead, said Nassau County Police. According to detectives, a 2019 white Acura sedan traveling westbound on Village Avenue was struck by a...

Comments / 1

Community Policy