When we teamed up with the Cherry-Veen Zine and Power Cycle Productions last summer to launch Unprecedented Sessions, one name was at the top of their list to book for the series: Cosmic Guilt. The project of James Everhart of Scantron had gotten a quiet start in the before times as a scaled-down four-piece, but grew into an expansive country & western ensemble of near-Polyphonic Spree proportions in lockdown. After releasing a couple beautiful singles and debuting the new lineup in a terrific Sunflower Philly set back in June, the band joins us in full force on Thursday, August 26th for a livestream performance in the Unprecedented Sessions season finale.