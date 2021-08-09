Corruption in Chicago before and during Prohibition varied based on time, position, and context
Corruption occurs when individuals criminally leverage their positions of power for financial gain. A new study examines how corruption varied by position of power and within criminal contexts by measuring the actions of corrupt players in Chicago before and during Prohibition. The study found that corruption by politicians, law enforcement, and others in organized crime varied by timeline (i.e., before and during Prohibition); the context of the crime; and individuals' position and depth of involvement.phys.org
