15 year sentence for LaPlace man who molested a juvenile

LaPlace- On Wednesday, Judge Nghana Lewis handed down the Court’s sentence to criminal defendant, Herbert Hille, Jr., for his conviction of Molestation of a Juvenile. Hille, 73 years old from Laplace, pled guilty on July 13, 2021, to the charge of Molestation of a Juvenile for his involvement in the repeated molestation of a young child in his care that occurred over a number of years. Rather than face a St. John the Baptist Parish criminal jury for the charge of Molestation of a Juvenile, Hille agreed to plea guilty to the offense. The juvenile victim and her immediate family were actively involved in the preparation and prosecution of the case, ultimately expressing their desire to offer the plea to Hille after careful consideration of the facts and circumstances surrounding the case.