NYS coronavirus update, August 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. “COVID-19 is spreading across our State, and it will take New Yorkers’ concerted effort to get vaccinated and defeat this virus for good,” Governor Cuomo said. “The Delta variant is threatening to hamper our ability to rebuild and revitalize New York for the future, and getting shots in arms is the surest way out of the COVID crisis. For everyone who is able to get the vaccine and hasn’t yet received it—we have available vaccines and sites are open today, so get it as soon as you can.”