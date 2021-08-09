Cancel
New York City, NY

NYS coronavirus update, August 9

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. “COVID-19 is spreading across our State, and it will take New Yorkers’ concerted effort to get vaccinated and defeat this virus for good,” Governor Cuomo said. “The Delta variant is threatening to hamper our ability to rebuild and revitalize New York for the future, and getting shots in arms is the surest way out of the COVID crisis. For everyone who is able to get the vaccine and hasn’t yet received it—we have available vaccines and sites are open today, so get it as soon as you can.”

New York City, NYYonkers Tribune.

Governor Cuomo Updates New York’s on State’s Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY — August 7, 2021 — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. “The progress New Yorkers have made has been remarkable – and our comeback is proof of what it means to be ‘New York Tough’,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our fight is not over yet, and the Delta variant remains a threat to all that we have accomplished together. The vaccine is the most effective weapon we have against COVID, so if you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”
Public HealthWHEC TV-10

NY State COVID positive test rate at 3.01%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo provided Saturday's COVID data for NY State:. Of the 145,813 COVID tests reported Friday, 3.01% were positive. 1,121 New York residents are hospitalized with coronavirus. The governor report the deaths of 11 COVID patients. More people in New York state are getting vaccinated.
Oneida County, NYcnyhomepage.com

US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day

The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge in yet another bleak reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread through the country. The U.S. was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now...
newyorkupstate.com

These 49 counties in New York state should wear masks indoors, CDC now says (see list)

St. Lawrence County and Chautauqua County have been added to the list of counties in New York state that should return to wearing masks indoors, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on Covid-19. The CDC says people should wear masks indoors in areas with “substantial” (orange...
Oneida County, NYcnyhomepage.com

Oneida county is at substantial levels of COVID-19

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) Oneida County is now considered substantial level of community transmission of COVID-19. The highest spread of cases is happening in places with low vaccination rates. “The guidance now from the CDC is for people that are in situations where they are encountering others vaccinated and unvaccinated. it’s...
New York City, NY6sqft

Here’s how you can show proof of vaccination in New York City

Photo courtesy of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on Flickr. Starting August 16, people who want to dine inside at a restaurant, exercise at the gym, or attend an indoor performance in New York City must present proof of Covid-19 vaccination. Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced the “Key to NYC Pass” initiative, part of his administration’s plan to increase the vaccination rate in the city and fight the very transmissible Delta variant. Plus, there are new vaccine mandates in place for city and state employees, including patient-facing public healthcare workers. There are three ways to prove you received the vaccine, including the state’s Excelsior Pass, an app released by the city called NYC Covid Safe, or the paper record issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Albany, NYWNYT

CDC upgrades more Capital Region counties to 'high' COVID transmission

Four more local counties join Saratoga and the Berkshires in the "high" transmission category on the CDC's COVID tracker map. Those counties include Warren, Schenectady, Albany, and Rensselaer. All other local counties are listed as "substantial," except for Columbia, which is listed as "moderate." Again, this means the CDC recommends...
Albany, NYDaily Gazette

NYSED recommends — but doesn’t mandate — canceling ‘high’ risk sports in areas of high coronavirus transmission

ALBANY — The New York State Education Departments health and safety guide for the 2021-22 school year, released Thursday, includes recommendations that schools cancel “high” risk sports in areas with high community transmission of the novel coronavirus, unless all participants involved are fully vaccinated. The measures suggested in the guide...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Melioidosis Bacterial Infection Confirmed in the U.S

The CDC has warned doctors that four cases of the rare melioidosis infection have been confirmed in the U.S. The infection is also known as Whitmore’s disease, and the infections were detected in Kansas, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas. These incidents remind us that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not the only one we should be worried about.
New York City, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Fake COVID Vaccine Card Could Land You in Jail in New York

Fake COVID vaccine cards are on the rise in New York. Anyone caught making, buying or selling a fake vaccine card could end up in jail. New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert to protect New Yorkers from the dangers of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The sale or distribution of blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards to individuals who have not actually received a vaccine poses a serious threat to the health of New York communities and will impede the progress that has been made in combatting COVID-19, officials say.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
New York City, NYNEWS10 ABC

What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Don’t worry if you’ve lost your COVID-19 vaccine card, there are several ways you can get it replaced. With vaccination proof required for entry in multiple workplaces, colleges and even all indoor activities in New York City, the card can be your key to entry. No...

