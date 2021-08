The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning have signed veteran winger Corey Perry to a $2 million, two-year contract. Perry faced the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past two seasons. He was with the Dallas Stars in 2020 and the Montreal Canadiens this year. He has played 16 years in the NHL, his first 14 with Anaheim. He won the Cup with the Ducks in 2007. Perry brings some more grit to the Lightning lineup after they lost Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow in free agency and Yanni Gourde in the expansion draft.