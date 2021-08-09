Cancel
Animals

What happens when bats are given three choices?

By Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next time you see an online offer or go to the grocery store, notice whether there are two choices or three. A common marketing trick is to present three choices: The third choice is designed to shift your attention toward the more expensive product. For example, given a small cup of coffee for $3 or a large cup for $5, most choose the smaller cup. But when a third, medium-sized cup costs $4.50, most end up buying the $5 cup, because it suddenly looks like a bargain. Similar setups influence everything from travel decisions to voting behavior.

