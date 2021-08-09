Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A novel definition of life and its implications to cybernetic systems

By Planetary Science Institute
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps the most fundamental puzzle in biology—"What is life?"—is addressed in a new paper by Planetary Science Institute Senior Scientist Oleg Abramov. "This work presents evidence that the order observed in biological systems is fundamentally computational," said Abramov, lead author of "Emergent Bioanalogous Properties of Blockchain-based Distributed Systems" that appears in Origins of Life and Evolution of Biospheres. "A promising direction for future research is development of mathematical theories that calculate how biological systems order themselves."

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Definitions#Dna#Blockchain#Distributed Systems#Ann#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
SciencePosted by
Vice

Newly-Discovered 'Borg' DNA Is Unlike Anything Scientists Have Ever Seen

Scientists have discovered DNA sequences in wetland soil that are unlike anything ever found and which could have “important and unanticipated climate implications,” according to a new preprint study co-authored by a Nobel Prize Laureate, among other genomics researchers. The authors of the new paper, which has not yet been...
Sciencetechxplore.com

'Holy grail discovery' in solid-state physics could usher in new technologies

There are many mysteries still to unravel in the world of quantum mechanics, but scientists at Northeastern believe they've made a "holy grail" discovery that could help pave the way for the next generation of electronic devices. Their findings, published recently in Nature, center mostly on the discovery of a...
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Big Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
SciencePosted by
InsideHook

Scientists Uncover an Ancestor of Modern Cannabis

Whether it’s being used for agricultural, medical or recreational purposes, cannabis has become increasingly ubiquitous around the globe. That, in turn, has led the plant in question to be studied with increasing scrutiny, whether it’s exploring what can be done with it to venturing into the plant’s long history. Now,...
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists in Japan create first genetically modified marsupial

Scientists in Japan have crispr-marsupials/">bred the first ever genetically modified marsupial, breeding a litter of albino opossums using the gene-editing technique CRISPR. CRISPR, which uses proteins to find, bind to, and modify certain stretches of genetic material, has been around since 2012, and has been used to modify everything from tomatoes to (far more controversially) human embryos.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Innovative New Material Inspired by Chain Mail Transforms from Flexible to Rigid on Command

Engineers at Caltech and JPL have developed a material inspired by chain mail that can transform from a foldable, fluid-like state into specific solid shapes under pressure. The material has potential applications as a smart fabric for exoskeletons, or as an adaptive cast that adjusts its stiffness as an injury heals, or even as a deployable bridge that could be unrolled and stiffened, according to Chiara Daraio, Caltech’s G. Bradford Jones Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Physics and corresponding author of a study describing the material that was published in Nature on August 11.
SciencePhys.org

Exploring blood types of Neanderthal and Denisovan individuals

An analysis of the blood types of one Denisovan and three Neanderthal individuals has uncovered new clues to the evolutionary history, health, and vulnerabilities of their populations. Silvana Condemi of the Centre National de la Research Scientifique (CNRS) and colleagues at Aix-Marseille University, France, present hese findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on July 28, 2021.
Earth Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

How Did The Megaliths Of Stonehenge Endure For Over 5,000 Years? Geologists Explain

A new study has revealed some of the secrets behind Stonehenge’s magnificent rocks. The hardiness of the material used to build Stonehenge has been determined through detailed scientific analysis. During the 1950s, when Stone 58 was removed from a sarsen, the piece of core sample was also transported to the United States. After decades in the United States, Stone 58 was returned to Britain for research. The sample was at the core of this current research. The sarsens are huge boulders made of a sedimentary rock that formed slowly, not deep in the earth like most other minerals.
Chemistryindianapublicmedia.org

Modern Alchemy: Lab-Made Gold

For thousands of years, alchemists attempted to unlock the secrets of the universe. One aim was to turn lead into gold. This process was called transmutation, and with it, alchemists believed they could transform the world. Of course, they never succeeded. Eventually, alchemy gave way to modern science: chemistry, astronomy,...
ScienceInverse

Physicists explain how the brain might connect to the quantum realm

One of the most important open questions in science is how our consciousness is established. In the 1990s, long before winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for his prediction of black holes, physicist Roger Penrose teamed up with anesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff to propose an ambitious answer. They claimed that...
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

A small particle accelerator is being developed in China that could “enormously” expand human understanding of the mystery of life and evolution

Scientists from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics created the first compact particle accelerator capable of powering a free electron laser, communicated last Friday the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ACC). The device allows matter to be examined at the scale of molecules and atoms, and promises to provide...
ChemistryPosted by
ScienceAlert

Unknown Liquid Phase Discovered in Glass Is 'A New Type of Material', Scientists Say

Push materials to their limits, and strange things can occur – such as the discovery of a previously unknown phase of liquid, which has been reported by scientists looking at the development of super-thin, high-density glass. These types of glass are used in a variety of ways, including in OLED displays and optical fibers, but they can have stability problems. It's through an effort to tackle those problems that this different type of material has come to light. Crucially, the newly discovered liquid phase promises thin glass that's more stable and denser than the materials that have come before – a progression...
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Created an Artificial Neuron That Actually Retains Electronic Memories

The human brain is incredible. Despite consuming the equivalent of just two bananas per day, this doesn't stop it from executing unconscionably complex tasks with impressive efficiency. But a team of researchers has designed a way to build a prototype of an artificial neuron made of unbelievably thin graphene slits housing a single layer of water molecules, according to a new study published in the journal Science.
AstronomyUniverse Today

A New Plan to Search for Extraterrestrial Artifacts at Earth and Across the Solar System

On October 19th, 2017, astronomers made the first-ever detection of an interstellar object (ISO) in our Solar System. This body, named 1I/2017 U1 (‘Oumuamua), was spotted shortly after it flew by Earth on its way to the outer Solar System. Years later, astronomers are still hypothesizing what this object could have been (an interstellar “dust bunny,” hydrogen iceberg, nitrogen icebergs), with Harvard Prof. Abraham Loeb going as far as to suggest that it might have been an extraterrestrial solar sail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy