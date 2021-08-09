A novel definition of life and its implications to cybernetic systems
Perhaps the most fundamental puzzle in biology—"What is life?"—is addressed in a new paper by Planetary Science Institute Senior Scientist Oleg Abramov. "This work presents evidence that the order observed in biological systems is fundamentally computational," said Abramov, lead author of "Emergent Bioanalogous Properties of Blockchain-based Distributed Systems" that appears in Origins of Life and Evolution of Biospheres. "A promising direction for future research is development of mathematical theories that calculate how biological systems order themselves."phys.org
