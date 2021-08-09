Cancel
Science

Neural network detects protein-peptide binding sites to kick-start peptide drug discovery

By Skolkovo Institute of Science, Technology
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Skoltech researchers have presented a highly efficient neural network model that uses data on the structure of proteins to predict which of their parts interact with other biological molecules called peptides. Knowing this is useful for developing drugs based on peptides, which can affect protein-protein interactions within cells in a targeted and nontoxic way, regulating a wide range of cellular processes. The study came out in the Journal of Chemical Information and Modeling.

phys.org

