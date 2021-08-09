2 Traffic Stops Yield Felony Charges

In separate traffic stops over the weekend, county deputies found previously convicted felons carrying a stolen firearm, a stun gun and narcotics. The first stop was made Aug. 6 on Signal Hill Plaza in Sterling. The driver, a 26-year-old Ashburn man, was found not to have a license. Inside the vehicle, the deputy found a firearm which had been reported stolen in Prince William County. In all the driver was charged withtransporting firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, transport of ammunition by a convicted felon, improper mounting of tags, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle, no driver’s license, fictitious registration, and defective equipment.