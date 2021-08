With Duane Brown not practicing as he seeks a new deal, Russell Wilson spoke candidly about the importance of getting his best offensive lineman back on the field. "Not having Duane Brown out there is a pretty significant deal because I think he's one of the best left tackles in the game, there's no arguing it," Wilson said. "I think he's as good as it gets. There's nobody more athletic, more talented than he is. Age is just a number. He looks like he's 28-30 out there. He's really exceptional. So smart and physical, understands the game, and I think people fear him, to be honest with you, when they're rushing him and playing against him.