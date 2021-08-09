Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

This Sweet White Flower Is Actually A Sneaky Carnivore, Scientists Discover

By Nell Greenfieldboyce
Posted by 
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A pretty little white flower that grows near urban centers of the Pacific Northwest turns out to be a killer. The bog-dwelling western false asphodel, Triantha occidentalis, was first described in the scientific literature in 1879. But until now, no one realized this sweet-looking plant used its sticky stem to catch and digest insects, according to researchers who note in their study published Monday it's the first new carnivorous plant to be discovered in about 20 years.

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
751
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Carnivore#Insects#Fruit Flies#The University Of Toronto#Harvard University#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
Florida StatePosted by
SlashGear

Florida has another invasive species and it looks like a giant worm

Many non-native creatures can be found living in Florida, including some scary ones like giant pythons. The latest addition to the list is a strange amphibian that resembles a huge worm, one that is found native in places like southeast Asia and central Africa. The discovery was made following the capture of a strange critter in southern Florida, prompting an inquiry with scientists.
SciencePosted by
Salon

The ocean is about to flip a switch that could permanently disrupt life on Earth: study

A massive Atlantic Ocean current system, which affects climate, sea levels and weather systems around the world, may be about to be fatally disrupted. A new report in the journal Nature Climate Change describes how a series of Atlantic Ocean currents have reached "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" as the planet continues to warm. The report, authored by Dr. Niklas Boers, specifically analyzes data on ocean temperature and salinity to demonstrate that their circulation has weakened over the past few decades. If current trends continue unabated, they may slow to a dangerous level or even shut down entirely.
Interior Designhouseandhome.com

Bored Of White Kitchens? Discover The Cabinet Color We Love!

A refreshing change from white, green cabinets have been popping up in kitchens around the world. For those who don’t want to go too bold but still crave color in the kitchen, green is a surprisingly livable hue — whether it’s a soft sage, deep olive or somewhere in between. Check out these 17 kitchens that have us green with envy to see how designers have mastered this cool new look.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Tennessee

A reintroduction program in 2001 resulted in the existence of a wild elk population in Tennessee. Deer and elk are closely related, but the elk is a larger animal. It is not uncommon for these animals to have antlers up to four feet long! An average six-year-old child stands at that height.
HealthInverse

Scientists discover a “mind-blowing” link between gut health and age reversal

To stave off the effects of aging, one might use retinol creams or play Sudoku. But maybe we should be focusing on something different altogether. Scientists have known for the past two decades that the metropolis home to trillions of bacteria in your belly — the gut microbiome — is also central to mental health, the immune system, and more.
AnimalsNew York Post

Chimpanzees are killing gorillas unprovoked for the first time: scientists

Chimpanzees have been seen killing gorillas in unprovoked attacks for the first time, scientists said. The lethal encounters between the two species occurred as they were being observed at Loango National Park in Gabon, according to a study Monday in the journal Nature. In the first attack in December 2019,...
Sciencethewestsidegazette.com

Scientists Discover Potential To Reverse Aging In Brain

CORK, Ireland — A new study has introduced a novel approach to reverse aspects of aging-related deterioration in the brain and cognitive function via the microbes in the gut. Researchers from Alimentary Pharmabotic Centre Microbiome Ireland (APC) at University College Cork (UCC) published the findings in the scientific journal Nature...
Front Royal, VASmithsonian

Two Scimitar-Horned Oryx Calves Born as Result of Artificial Insemination at Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

Ungulate keepers and scientists at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (SCBI) in Front Royal, Virginia, are celebrating the birth of two scimitar-horned oryx calves born via non-surgical artificial insemination. A male calf was born July 9 to 6-year-old female Esmerelda, and a female calf was born July 10 to 5-year-old female, Leanne. Both mothers and calves are doing well and bonding. As the calves grow, their vocalizations and play behavior with each other and interactions with the rest of the herd will increase.
ScienceKPBS

Scientists Discover Not 1, But 2 New Dinosaur Species In China

What's better than a giant, plant-eating dinosaur? Two dinosaurs, of course. Scientists in China discovered two new dinosaur species when analyzing fossils from the country's northwest regions. Their findings, published in a study in Scientific Reports, conclude that two of the specimens were from previously unknown species. The dinosaurs are...
Scienceinsideedition.com

Russian Scientists Have Discovered 43,000-Year-Old Frozen Lion Cubs

Before humans called them “The King of the Jungle,” relatives of the mighty lion roamed the earth. And now scientists in Russia have found what is believed to be the best-preserved specimen of a 43,000-year-old cave lion cub. They call the cub Boris and estimate he was about one month...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

New Carnivorous Plant Discovered in North America – Balances Trapping Prey and Being Pollinated

Botanists at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the University of British Columbia have discovered a new carnivorous plant in western North America. Triantha occidentalis makes its home in wetlands and bogs from Alaska to California and inland to Montana. In the summer, it shoots up tall flowering stems coated with sticky hairs that trap small insects like gnats and midges. The scientists discovered that the plant acquires more than half of its nitrogen by digesting these ensnared insects, a welcome treat in its nutrient-poor habitat.
ScienceCourthouse News Service

Scientists discover fossils of ‘real life dragon’ in Australia

(CN) — Scientists discovered the fossils of the largest flying reptile in Australia, a massive pterosaur with a 22-foot wingspan that made its home in the outback of Queensland. “It’s the closest thing we have to a real life dragon,” said Tim Richards of the University of Queensland. Richards and...
Weight LossPosted by
The Hill

Scientists discover a way to 'sweat' off fat

Researchers studying insulin resistance tested out the effects of a treatment on mice. The mice were overweight and unexpectedly lost weight during the experiments. Turns out, the mice were sweating out an energy rich substance known as sebum. Trying to lose weight? One group of researchers at the University of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy