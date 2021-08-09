Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson ruled out with ankle ligament damage

By Mark Dobson
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bi9Zb_0bMTt0n100
Andy Robertson. Photograph: Philip Bryan/ProSports/REX/Shutterstock

The Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists his ankle injury is “nothing too major” but ligament damage will rule him out of the Premier League opener at Norwich and potentially the first month of the season.

The Scotland international had to be helped from the pitch in the friendly with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and further assessment has revealed a problem that will prevent his involvement this weekend.

Related: Premier League 2021-22 preview No 11: Liverpool

Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield at the end of August and Robertson could now be targeting that match for his return. Jürgen Klopp’s side then travel to Leeds United on 12 September which may be a more realistic date following ligament damage.

“Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend,” he wrote on Twitter. “I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later.”

His injury makes it increasingly likely that Kostas Tsimikas, who managed just six Premier League minutes in his maiden campaign for the Reds last season, will make his first league start at Carrow Road although James Milner would be another option to deputise.

Liverpool were playing their final pre-season friendly at Anfield against Osasuna and, once again, fans were forced to wait as the club delayed kick-off for the second consecutive game. Having introduced a new electronic ticketing system, Liverpool saw large queues outside Anfield with the Athletic Bilbao friendly pushed back from 4pm to 4.30pm on Sunday. Before the Osasuna match on Monday, the game was delayed by 15 minutes.

Roberto Firmino started the match but Divock Origi, who has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, was on the bench. Another player who has been the subject of transfer speculation, Xherdan Shaqiri, was not involved. The Swiss international has been linked with a move to Lyon.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Divock Origi
Person
James Milner
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Kostas Tsimikas
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Athletic Bilbao#Scan#Twitter#Reds#Osasuna#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
PoliticsThe Guardian

Texas senate passes voting restrictions bill after 15-hour filibuster by Democrat

The Texas Senate has passed a bill that would impose voting restrictions in the state, shortly after a Democratic legislator concluded a 15-hour filibuster of the proposal. Carol Alvarado, a state senator, had continued her filibuster into Thursday morning in the latest tactic to extend the nation’s most visible standoff over voting rights.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

California man charged with killing his children claimed he was ‘enlightened by QAnon’, FBI says

A California surfing school owner has been charged with killing his two young children after driving them from their home in Santa Barbara to Mexico. During an interview with the FBI, Matthew Taylor Coleman confessed that he had taken his two-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter to Rosarito, Mexico, where he shot a “spear fishing gun” into their chests, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent with the criminal complaint.
EuropeThe Guardian

Russia detains head of hypersonic research facility in treason case

Russia has reportedly detained the head of a hypersonic technology research facility on suspicion of treason in the latest high-profile arrest targeting a senior scientist for allegedly selling state secrets. Alexander Kuranov, 73, the general director of the St Petersburg-based Hypersonic System Research Institute (HSRI), was arrested in Moscow on...
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Andy Robertson’s injury.

Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Andy Robertson’s injury. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Andy Robertson’s injury was “fortunate.”. And the Scotland captain’s return after the international break in early September has not been ruled out by the Reds boss. After injuring his right ankle in Sunday’s 1-1 tie with...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool suffer potentially huge injury blow as Andy Robertson is surrounded by concerned Reds team-mates and helped off with serious looking ankle problem in pre-season clash with Athletic Bilbao

Jurgen Klopp will be fretting over Andy Robertson's fitness this evening after the Liverpool left-back hobbled away from Anfield with a worrying ankle injury on Saturday. The Reds were 1-0 up against Athletic Bilbao in a pre-season friendly when Robertson went in from a challenge on Alex Berenguer by the corner flag.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool: Injured Robertson misses start of season

Andy Robertson will miss the start of Liverpool's Premier League season after a scan revealed ankle ligament damage. The Scotland left-back was helped off during Liverpool's 1-1 friendly draw with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday after going over on his right ankle shortly before half-time. Robertson, 27, left hospital on crutches...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Andy Robertson eases Liverpool fans' worries by confirming his scan results 'suggest nothing too major' after he limped off in friendly against Athletic Bilbao... but defender reveals 'ligament damage' will keep him out of action for at least a few weeks

Andrew Robertson will miss the start of the new season after scans revealed Liverpool's influential left-back had suffered ankle ligament damage. Scotland's captain was injured during Sunday's 1-1 draw at Anfield with Basque side Athletic Club; though he was able to leave the pitch without the need for a stretcher, there were initial fears that he would be set for a prolonged absence.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Andy Robertson reveals scan on ankle injury shows ‘nothing too serious’

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists his injury is “nothing too major” but ankle ligament damage will rule him out of the Premier League opener at Norwich next week. The Scotland international had to be helped off the pitch in Sunday’s friendly with Athletic Bilbao and further assessment has revealed a problem which will prevent his involvement next weekend.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Relying on injury comebacks and a frontline that struggled last season, AFCON on the horizon and Andy Robertson injured... Liverpool are in danger of getting left behind with just one summer signing and Man City, United and Chelsea all strengthening

The transfer window is a game of opinions as much as it is a process of teams strengthening their ranks. No two views from football fans will be the same. Ask any individual and they will tell you a variety of contrasting answers: their team has either signed too few players, or too many average arrivals when quality over quantity is needed, or perhaps the wrong players entirely.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Liverpool suffer a MAJOR injury scare as Andy Robertson limps-off with serious-looking ankle problem in friendly... as Jurgen Klopp admits incident was 'pretty awful' but Scot's pain has subsided as Reds await news

Jurgen Klopp faces an anxious wait for news on Andy Robertson's fitness after the Liverpool left-back hobbled away from Anfield with a worrying ankle injury on Sunday. The Reds were 1-0 up against Athletic Bilbao in a pre-season friendly when Robertson went in for a challenge on Alex Berenguer by the corner flag.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Kostas Tsimikas spent his first season at Liverpool out in the cold but now, after a fine pre-season and with Andy Robertson injured, the Greek defender finally has a chance to prove to Jurgen Klopp he can contribute at Anfield

It is never easy to arrive at a new club as an understudy in football but for Kostas Tsimikas it has been a difficult first year at Liverpool. For Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards, finding cover for Andy Robertson is a tough sell. How do you promise someone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy