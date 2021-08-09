Liverpool’s Andy Robertson ruled out with ankle ligament damage

Andy Robertson. Photograph: Philip Bryan/ProSports/REX/Shutterstock

The Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists his ankle injury is “nothing too major” but ligament damage will rule him out of the Premier League opener at Norwich and potentially the first month of the season.

The Scotland international had to be helped from the pitch in the friendly with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and further assessment has revealed a problem that will prevent his involvement this weekend.

Related: Premier League 2021-22 preview No 11: Liverpool

Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield at the end of August and Robertson could now be targeting that match for his return. Jürgen Klopp’s side then travel to Leeds United on 12 September which may be a more realistic date following ligament damage.

“Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend,” he wrote on Twitter. “I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later.”

His injury makes it increasingly likely that Kostas Tsimikas, who managed just six Premier League minutes in his maiden campaign for the Reds last season, will make his first league start at Carrow Road although James Milner would be another option to deputise.

Liverpool were playing their final pre-season friendly at Anfield against Osasuna and, once again, fans were forced to wait as the club delayed kick-off for the second consecutive game. Having introduced a new electronic ticketing system, Liverpool saw large queues outside Anfield with the Athletic Bilbao friendly pushed back from 4pm to 4.30pm on Sunday. Before the Osasuna match on Monday, the game was delayed by 15 minutes.

Roberto Firmino started the match but Divock Origi, who has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, was on the bench. Another player who has been the subject of transfer speculation, Xherdan Shaqiri, was not involved. The Swiss international has been linked with a move to Lyon.