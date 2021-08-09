AMC reports growth in earnings after the bell

Leading online sports betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported stellar revenue growth in the second quarter. However, the company is currently facing multiple lawsuits due to alleged violations of federal securities laws. Furthermore, with negative profit margins and a stretched valuation, is the stock worth betting on now? Read more to find out.Online sports and entertainment company DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), which is headquartered in Boston, Mass., reported impressive second-quarter results on August 6. DKNG’s revenues increased 320% year-over-year to $298 million for the quarter ended June 30. This can be attributed to a 281% rise in its monthly unique players for the B2C segment.
