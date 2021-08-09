Cancel
Stocks

AMC reports growth in earnings after the bell

By Hot Topics
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Stocks
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Market Data
Financial Reports

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Announces Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Stocks
Benzinga

SmileDirectClub Stock Tumbles After Q2 Earnings: Is The Growth Story Broken?

SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC) shares dropped 22.6% on Tuesday after the company reported disappointing second-quarter numbers following an April cyberattack. On Monday, SmileDirectClub reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 14 cents on $174 million in revenue. Both numbers fell short of analyst expectations of a 10-cent loss on revenue of $198.5 million. Revenue was up 62.7% from a year ago.
Markets

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Thursday, August 12

Stocks

AMC Stock: Buy or Sell on Earnings? Let’s Look at the Chart

Despite all the volatility that AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report has been known for, shares were up just 1.5% on Tuesday after reporting earnings. However, at one point the stock was up almost 10% earlier in the day and was strong in premarket trading as well. The company reported...
Financial Reports
Benzinga

Experts Weigh In On AMC Earnings: 'Still A Business That Is So Incredibly Challenged'

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares gained 1% on Tuesday after the company reported a smaller second-quarter loss than the market had expected. On Tuesday, AMC reported a second-quarter EPS loss of 71 cents on $444.7 million in revenue. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of a 91-cent loss and $382.1 million in revenue. Revenue was up sharply from $19 million a year ago but is still well below pre-pandemic revenue of $1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2019.
Movies
Reuters

AMC gives up gains after quarterly results, film release deal

Aug 10 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) shares reversed course to trade down 5.7% on Tuesday a day after it posted better-than-expected quarterly results and a deal with Warner Bros for an exclusive movie release period for cinemas. Shares in the world's largest movie theater chain last traded...
Financial Reports

AMC smashes Q2 earnings expectations, shares surge

(Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels) Shares of AMC Entertainment (ticker: AMC) skyrocketed 8.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday following the company’s impressive second-quarter earnings report. Although the meme stock, famous for being short squeezed amongst fellow Reddit targets GameStop (ticker: GME) and BlackBerry (ticker: BB), reported a net loss of -$344 million, it...
Stocks

The Path to Growth Looks Clearer for ViacomCBS After Q2 Earnings

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares have been more or less flat over the past four months. Most shareholders prefer that to the weeklong bloodbath in March that saw VIAC shares plummet 55%. However, VIAC stock closed Thursday, Aug. 5 with a gain of more than 7%. Why the big pop? The company...
Stocks

After Reporting Q2 Earnings, Does DraftKings Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

Leading online sports betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported stellar revenue growth in the second quarter. However, the company is currently facing multiple lawsuits due to alleged violations of federal securities laws. Furthermore, with negative profit margins and a stretched valuation, is the stock worth betting on now? Read more to find out.Online sports and entertainment company DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), which is headquartered in Boston, Mass., reported impressive second-quarter results on August 6. DKNG’s revenues increased 320% year-over-year to $298 million for the quarter ended June 30. This can be attributed to a 281% rise in its monthly unique players for the B2C segment.

