Duff Goldman's Hilarious Response To The Way His Wife Cut A Sandwich

Do celebrity chefs follow and use other food recipes they find online? Of course they do! Loving food in all its forms and discovering new recipes and their creators is half the fun of being a foodie — the other half is, of course, eating the food. This amazing recipe for Tandoori Shawarma by Chef Jassim (via TikTok) is one great example that already has our mouths watering. As Foodbeast describes it, "This stunning Tandoori Shawarma from @chefjassim is the recipe move for the weekend" (via Twitter). And when it comes to recipe fans, you'll find none bigger than fellow cook Duff Goldman who ReTweeted Foodbeast's post, exclaiming, "Holy Toledo that looks incredible."