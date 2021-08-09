Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Duff Goldman's Hilarious Response To The Way His Wife Cut A Sandwich

By Molly Harris
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to slicing sandwiches, there are a few standards most people seem to turn to. You have the quintessential diagonal cut, which turns any old sandwich into triangles. Then there's the vertical straight-down-the middle-cut so you get two symmetrical halves. However, this cut might be primarily used for long sandwiches like subs. Regardless, the sides usually mirror each other. Finally, usually for kids, people sometimes slice off the edges of the bread so it will be crustless.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duff Goldman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandwiches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
InternetPosted by
Mashed

Duff Goldman's 'Sack O' Potatoes' Might Be The Cutest Thing On Twitter

It's no secret Ace of Cakes Duff Goldman is head over heels in love with his baby girl. Per Today, Goldman and his wife Johnna welcomed their sweet pea in January of this year, and that is all he can talk about. And for good reason. She is just so darn cute. Josephine Frances Goldman is not just the apple of her proud papa's eye; she has been a regular star on his social media platforms since her birth, and fans cannot get enough of this little jelly bean.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Duff Goldman Just Clapped Back At Buddy Vs. Duff Critics On Twitter

Considering that "Buddy vs. Duff" is a competition show featuring two of the most accomplished bakers in America, there's surprisingly little baking going on. Fifty professional cake experts judge Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman's creations remotely, so they don't even get to decide whose cake tastes better (via Discovery). In "Buddy vs. Duff" Season 3, it's all about the looks, the lights, and the other special effects. The cake itself — as in the flour, butter, eggs, and sugar — is an afterthought, as one fan of the show recently pointed out on Twitter.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

This Respected Baltimore Chef Gave Duff Goldman His Start In Baking

In the culinary world, celebrity chef Duff Goldman is known as the king of sweets. Despite Goldman delivering delectable desserts and pure happiness to his sweet-toothed fans, he's quite the chip connoisseur as well. Per Food Network, the extent of his baking prowess can be seen on shows such as "Duff Takes the Cake," "Cake Masters," and the beloved series "Ace of Cakes." The latter, "Ace of Cakes," was set in Goldman's Baltimore-based bakery, Charm City Cakes, and ended its run in 2011, much to the dismay of fans.
Recipesmashed.com

This TikTok Recipe Made Duff Goldman Say 'Holy Toldedo'

Do celebrity chefs follow and use other food recipes they find online? Of course they do! Loving food in all its forms and discovering new recipes and their creators is half the fun of being a foodie — the other half is, of course, eating the food. This amazing recipe for Tandoori Shawarma by Chef Jassim (via TikTok) is one great example that already has our mouths watering. As Foodbeast describes it, "This stunning Tandoori Shawarma from @chefjassim is the recipe move for the weekend" (via Twitter). And when it comes to recipe fans, you'll find none bigger than fellow cook Duff Goldman who ReTweeted Foodbeast's post, exclaiming, "Holy Toledo that looks incredible."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Seth Rogen Has The Perfect Response To Hilarious TikTok Theory He’s Been Kidnapped

Seth Rogen has told some wild stories in his lifetime, whether that be rubbing Nicolas Cage the wrong way during an audition-gone-wrong or the time Tom Cruise tried to convert him to Scientology. And the Pineapple Express star has made it clear he’s pretty much high at all times. Could his whimsical life have led him into being kidnapped by a ceramicist? TikTok thinks so.
MusicPosted by
Mashed

The Rock Star Role Duff Goldman Thinks Timothée Chalamet Would Be Perfect For

Celebrity Duff Goldman is a sensation in his own right. According to the Vancouver Sun, the charming chef and TV personality never really thought about becoming famous. He simply wanted to make music and reach out to his audiences. Fame found him anyway while he was making songs with his friend Geof Manthorne, who was a musician and baker just like him. They would make beautiful cakes on the side to earn enough money to tour.
TV Series/Film

‘How I Met Your Father’ Cast Fills in Around Star Hilary Duff

Audiences spent nine seasons getting to know how Bob Saget ended up meeting the love of his life and the future mother of his kids when he was younger and looked more like Josh Radnor. But any good story is worth repeating, only this time with a slightly different angle, as the saying goes (note: this isn’t an actual saying). Hulu has put together the cast for the straight-to-streaming spin-off of the successful CBS sitcom, titled How I Met Your Father. Led by Hilary Duff as this iteration’s Ted Mosby, we now know who’ll be joining the show for the flashback scenes.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter Steal the Show in Ivy Park Campaign

Watch: Beyonce Posts Must-See Photo of Blue Ivy With Grammy Sippy Cup. Ever since the superstar announced that the fourth drop in her Ivy Park collab with Adidas (set to be released Aug. 19) would be rodeo-chic themed, members of the Bey-hive have been buzzing. However, there's now a whole new buzz of the baby kind forming—thanks in part to the "Love Drought" singer's three children: Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—taking center stage in her latest campaign video.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Fans Are Freaking Out About Trisha Yearwood's Diamond Ring

Country fans especially are no strangers to Trisha Yearwood and her iconic career. Country Fancast notes that the artist is best known for her songs "She's in Love with the Boy," "Walkaway Joe" and "In Another's Eyes." She has also sold more than 15 million albums worldwide, and has nabbed three Grammy Awards, three Country Music Association Awards, and three Academy of Country Music Awards. But, beyond music, Yearwood has also ventured into the world of cooking, having written several well-selling cookbooks and hosting Food Network's show, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen." But perhaps one of her biggest claims to fame is her marriage to another famous country singer, Garth Brooks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy