A pair of local blood drives are scheduled for next week.One will be Monday in Conway Springs, and the other will be Saturday in Clearwater.The Conway Springs blood drive will be held at the United Methodist Church, located at 411 S. 8th Street. It will run 12-6 p.m. Monday.The Clearwater blood drive will be held at the United Methodist Church, at 130 N. 1st Street. It will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Saturday.Make an appointment to donate at either blood drive by downloading the Red Cross Blood ...