Bad behavior is surging on flights. The U.S. needs to crack down on it.
A passenger on a JetBlue Airways flight bound for New York in February allegedly refused to wear a mask, hurled an empty bottle of alcohol, threw food, shouted obscenities at crew members, grabbed the arm of one flight attendant and struck the arm of another. In May, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth, according to a union leader, after a passenger who ignored in-flight instructions struck her in the face. And last month, crew members on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami resorted to duct-taping to his seat a passenger who allegedly groped two flight attendants and punched a third.www.washingtonpost.com
