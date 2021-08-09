Cancel
NHL

Flyers give Carter Hart new three-year contract

By Rob Parent
Delaware County Daily Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarter Hart came off his worst season as a pro in May outwardly retaining the confidence that had made him one of the NHL's best goaltending prospects. It remains to be seen if that translates to better performances on the ice. In the spirit of that waiting game, then, the...

