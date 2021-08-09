Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Boston, VA

Pembelton having 'big year'

By Joe Chandler, Special to The Union Star
theunionstar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLandon Pembelton says 2021 is “a pretty good year, and a pretty big year.” Few people will argue with that assessment. The 16-year-old Amelia, Virginia resident, a student at Amelia County High School, has a pair of Top-Three finishes, four Top-Five finishes and six Top-10 finishes in seven starts at South Boston Speedway heading into the twin 50-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that headline Saturday night’s Davenport Energy Night event at “America’s Hometown Track.”

www.theunionstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Boston, VA
City
Thornburg, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Amelia County, VA
South Boston, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Big Year#Amelia County High School#Dominion Raceway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
HealthPosted by
NBC News

CDC advisory group recommends extra shot for immunocompromised patients

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend that certain patients with weakened immune systems receive an extra dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The unanimousvote came less than 24 hours after the Food and Drug Administration amended the vaccines' emergency use...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy