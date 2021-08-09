Pembelton having 'big year'
Landon Pembelton says 2021 is “a pretty good year, and a pretty big year.” Few people will argue with that assessment. The 16-year-old Amelia, Virginia resident, a student at Amelia County High School, has a pair of Top-Three finishes, four Top-Five finishes and six Top-10 finishes in seven starts at South Boston Speedway heading into the twin 50-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that headline Saturday night’s Davenport Energy Night event at “America’s Hometown Track.”www.theunionstar.com
