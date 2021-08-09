Cancel
OHA says healthcare workers required to get COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly

 3 days ago

(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority announced that it is temporarily requiring healthcare workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested on a weekly basis, following a rise in cases and hospitalizations throughout the state, KATU reports.

The announcement comes after Gov. Kate Brown said last week that stricter guidelines would be put in place for healthcare workers to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

“The more contagious Delta variant has changed everything. This new safety measure is necessary to stop Delta from causing severe illness among our first line of defense: our doctors, nurses, medical students and frontline healthcare workers,” Brown said. “Protecting our frontline healthcare workers through vaccination will also enhance the safety of the patients in their care.”

Healthcare workers include individuals who are paid or unpaid and learning, studying, assisting, observing or volunteering in a healthcare setting and providing direct patient or resident care.

An employer of healthcare workers, contractors or other parties must have and follow policies for:

  • Requesting and obtaining proof of vaccination from every healthcare provider and healthcare staff person.
  • Requiring COVID-19 testing on at least a weekly basis for any healthcare provider or healthcare staff person who is unvaccinated or has an unknown vaccination status.
  • Maintaining documentation of weekly COVID-19 test results for any healthcare provider or healthcare staff person who is unvaccinated or has an unknown vaccination status.

The OHA says the rule will be in effect from Aug. 5 through Jan. 31, 2022.

Anyone who violates the rule after Sept. 30 could face a $500 fine per day.

The full policy can be read here.

Multiple healthcare systems in Oregon have already announced that they will require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, including Oregon Health and Sciences University, Kaiser Permanente and PeaceHealth.

