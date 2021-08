When you say the word "pizza," most of us probably picture a pie with traditional toppings like cheese, pepperoni, and maybe even pineapple, if we are feeling contrarian. Although there is certainly nothing wrong with these classic toppings, one could make the argument that these kinds of pizzas, while perfectly tasty, can look a little boring. But now, Domino's in South Korea is looking to change that. The chain has just announced they will be making their pizzas a little more eye-catching with the release of their new Blockbuster 4 pizza.