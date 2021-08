Walmart is stepping up big for employees who hope to further their education. The retailer announced Tuesday they'll invest $1 billion over the next five years to cover the full cost of college tuition and book fees for both its Walmart and Sam's Club employees. The initiative is through their Live Better U (LBU) program, which previously required employees to pay a $1 a day fee to join. That fee, the company says, will be eliminated on Aug. 16 for its 1.5 million part-time and full-time workers.