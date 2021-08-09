Jeremy Clements Racing set to Weave around the Brickyard with new partners Wings Etc. Grill and Pub
Jeremy Clements Racing is happy to reveal yet another new sponsor Wings Etc. Grill and Pub out of South Bend, IN; and welcome them into the JCR family. Wings Etc. is set to make their Xfinity Series debut in the Pennzoil 150 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road course on Saturday August 14th. Additionally, Fox Sports Spartanburg returns as associate sponsor for the tenth time in 2021.speedwaydigest.com
