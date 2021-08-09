Jeremy Clements Racing set to Weave around the Brickyard with new partners Wings Etc. Grill and Pub

Hailie Deegan is currently competing in her first full-time season in the NASCAR Truck Series, but she seems to be hoping for more. Hailie Deegan made her NASCAR Truck Series debut last year when she drove the #17 Ford for David Gilliland Racing at Kansas Speedway. From there, it was announced that Deegan would be running full-time for David Gilliland Racing behind the wheel of the #1 Ford starting in 2021.