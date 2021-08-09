Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
newschain

Thunderstorms bring disruption as dismal summer weather continues

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btQbU_0bMTo7eD00
Thunderstorms have struck parts of the UK (Hollie Adams/PA) (PA Wire)

Downpours and thunderstorms have brought travel disruption to parts of the UK as the country’s dismal summer weather continues.

Forecasters at the Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings covering parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and London and southern England, advising that heavy showers and thunderstorms could trigger flooding and travel disruption.

On Twitter, the national weather service said thunderstorms had brought torrential rain and lightning to the north and northeast of the Glasgow area in Scotland on Monday afternoon.

National Rail Scotland said “significant downpours” had led to the line between Dalmuir and Hyndland via Yoker being closed.

Thundery showers also brought torrential rain to Edinburgh and parts of the Lothians, with ScotRail warning of cancellations between Milngavie and Edinburgh via Airdrie and Bathgate due to flooding.

Local residents shared footage on Twitter of flooded streets in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Heavy rain broke out across Northern Ireland, with motorists urged to take care on the roads due to standing water and spray.

In England, rail operator Greater Anglia said lines between Bishops Stortford in Hertfordshire and Stansted Mountfitchet in Essex were blocked due to flooding.

Footage taken in Greenford, west London, on Monday afternoon showed cars ploughing through a flooded street, with one motorist appearing to push his vehicle through knee high water.

In east London, Barking and Dagenham Council advised people on Twitter that the Mayesbrook Covid-19 test centre was closed due to flooding.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service urged the public not be tempted to swim in open water after a group of young people were rescued from fast-flowing water near Lindfield.

It said the incident “could so easily have ended in tragedy”, adding: “The heavy recent rain has swollen river levels and rapidly increased the speed of the water, making it impossible to safely swim, even in rivers people are familiar with.”

Earlier, Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon described the thunderstorms as “quite variable” and added: “Not everywhere within those warning areas will see those heavy thundery downpours.

“Where the thunderstorms do fall the rain could be quite intense and quite heavy.”

Thundery downpours could see parts of England facing 10-20mm rain in a short space of time or 20-40mm over two or three hours in a few places.

The showers will die out during the evening.

The warning covering the east of England, London and south east England plus south west England lasts to 9pm.

Parts of Scotland could see 15-30mm of rainfall in a short space of time or perhaps with 50-70mm over several hours, according to the Met Office.

The warning covering Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, South West Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde runs to 11pm.

In Northern Ireland the thunderstorms weather warning runs to 9pm.

The Met Office said: “Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 10-20mm rain may fall in a short space of time, perhaps with 30-50 mm over several hours in a few places where successive showers occur.

“Some of these showers may also be thundery.

“The showers will fade away during the evening.”

People with riverside properties in Buxted and on Hempstead Lane have been urged to try and protect their homes after a flood warning was issued for the River Uck, East Sussex.

England flood authorities described the river as “high and rising” and said it may remain higher than normal until Monday evening.

It comes after a weekend of downpours in which the worst washouts were in northern England and southern Scotland.

Meteorologist Craig Snell said: “For a lot of the UK (Monday) will be like what we have seen over the weekend, plenty of showers around and some of those showers will be heavy.”

Mr Claydon said that temperatures in the south east are around an average for the time of year at about 22C and there may be the chance it could reach 25C on Thursday.

He added that a brief ridge of higher pressure on Tuesday is set to bring settled conditions across the UK before low pressure is back in charge on Wednesday with a front that moves from west to east and brings rainfall for much of the country.

Mr Claydon said that people can then expect “heavy blustery showers for the northern half of the UK with a greater chance of it remaining dry in the south and east”.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Warning#Thunderstorms#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#The Met Office#Twitter#National Rail Scotland#Yoker#Lothians#Greater Anglia#Rescue Service#Lindfield#Central#The River Uck
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Moderate Dems demand quick passage of infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moderate House Democrats say they would sink a crucial fiscal blueprint outlining $3.5 trillion in social and environment spending unless a separate infrastructure bill is approved first, a new complication for the divided party’s drive to enact President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. The centrists’ threat directly defies...
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks part of New York's eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked part of an eviction moratorium put in place by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order was unsigned but appeared to break along familiar ideological lines over the dissent of the court’s three liberals. The ruling temporarily lifts part of New...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Fred is likely to hit Florida as a tropical storm

CNN — Fred hasn’t dropped dead yet. Despite looking disorganized on satellite, the tropical depression may strengthen back into a tropical storm before impacting Florida as soon as early Saturday, the National Hurricane Center predicts. The forecast prompted tropical storm warnings Friday for the southwest Florida coast, including Key West...
NBC News

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indiana University's vaccination requirement

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court refused Thursday to block Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend classes in the fall semester. It was the first legal test of a Covid vaccination mandate to come before the justices. A challenge to the policy was directed to Amy...
NBC News

The Texas voting bill passes the Senate. AWOL House Democrats are undermining their case.

At a time when political tensions are high, Texas Republicans are fueling a partisan fire by issuing civil arrest warrants for 52 of their Democratic colleagues who are refusing to show up to legislative votes because they oppose a bill under consideration that suppresses the voting rights of Texans. Given the GOP advantage in the Legislature, which saw the measure pushed through the Senate on Thursday, they are trying to block the legislation by preventing the necessary quorum from gathering to hold a House session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy