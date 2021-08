CHICAGO (CBS) — There was another uptick in unemployment claims in Illinois this week, and in the number of people waiting for answers about benefits. A total of 21,499 people filed for unemployment statewide last week, up 7 percent from the week before when there were 20,019 – and close to the numbers we saw in the same timeframe last summer. During the same week last year, there were 22,934 claims – though that was the lowest number of claims we saw filed in one week last year. Still, for perspective, only 7,209 people filed for unemployment during the same week in...