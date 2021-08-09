Cancel
SD Loyal Raises Money for Rady Children’s Hospital

By Sarah Sapeda
sandiegomagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SD Loyal is hosting a fundraiser to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital’s Center for Gender-Affirming Care. The soccer team hopes that its “Loyal to Inclusion” initiative will bring in $100,000 to provide clinical, psychological, and social support for kids and teens with gender dysphoria and related health care needs. To participate, buy a home game ticket in Section 111, purchase a one-of-a-kind Loyal Select jersey, or register at radyfoundation.org. The fundraiser runs through August 27.

