SD Loyal Raises Money for Rady Children’s Hospital
The SD Loyal is hosting a fundraiser to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital’s Center for Gender-Affirming Care. The soccer team hopes that its “Loyal to Inclusion” initiative will bring in $100,000 to provide clinical, psychological, and social support for kids and teens with gender dysphoria and related health care needs. To participate, buy a home game ticket in Section 111, purchase a one-of-a-kind Loyal Select jersey, or register at radyfoundation.org. The fundraiser runs through August 27.www.sandiegomagazine.com
