Stark County, OH

Stark County to spray for mosquitoes

Canton Repository
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON TWP. – The Stark County Health Department will spray for mosquitoes next week in the following areas:. Wednesday: Plain Township with north boundary of Diamond Street NE, south boundary of Easton Street NE, east boundary of Bentler Avenue NE, and west boundary of Middlebranch Avenue NE. Also Plain Township with north boundary of Mount Pleasant Street NW, south boundary of North Canton city limits, east boundary of Cleveland Avenue NW and west boundary of Pittsburg Avenue NW.

