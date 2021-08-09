Cancel
Ukiah, CA

Ukiah traffic chase ends in fatal crash

By Ukiah Daily Journal
Ukiah Daily Journal
 3 days ago

A single-vehicle accident south of Ukiah has resulted in the death of one person and the injury of two, the Ukiah Police Department reported in a news release. According to the UPD, about 1:35 a.m. Saturday, Ukiah Police officers in a marked patrol vehicle observed a vehicle running a red light at the intersection of Gobbi and South State streets. The officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop for the observed violation; however, the vehicle failed to stop and sped off.

