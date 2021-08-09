Cancel
Kettering, OH

Kettering police asking for help identifying theft suspects

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying people suspected of stealing from a local business.

The two people are suspected of stealing several bags full of video games from the business, according to police.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects on social media on Monday, August 9.

Anyone with information on the identity of either suspect is asked to contact Officer Martin at 937-296-2555.

