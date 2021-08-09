GI Live – No Man's Sky 5 Years Later

It is quite hard to believe, but it has already been five years since No Man's Sky launched. It was reviewed here on Bit-Tech in August 2016. Initially it had undeniable allure but was "a big game with big problems," according to Rick Lane. Unusually, we saw fit to revisit the title a year after release, and it was gratifying to see that it had been considerably improved. However, Hello Games hasn't stopped with a couple of updates and ironing out the wrinkles – since launch there have been 17 free update/expansions, many with piles of content. Earlier this year, the game got graced with Nvidia DLSS and a VR edition too.