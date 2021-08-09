GI Live – No Man's Sky 5 Years Later
Today is the five-year anniversary of the No Man’s Sky launch. Time flies when you’re having fun, right? Well, I didn’t have a great time during my brief initial foray into No Man’s Sky, putting barely any time into it and bouncing right off. Over the years, No Man’s Sky has often been regarded as one of the biggest improvements over time in games, offering players tons of significant content updates and patches. Today, I’m suiting up and going back in to play No Man’s Sky for the first time – again. Come join me for live impressions as I fumble around and try to learn how to explore the galaxies.www.gameinformer.com
