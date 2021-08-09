Lexington Mayor: Masks now mandatory in government buildings
Monday afternoon Mayor Linda Gorton announced masks will become mandatory in government buildings. The mandate goes into effect at the end of the day Monday, August 9.
“I have taken this step because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our City,” Gorton said.
Masks are required for employees and visitors in government buildings. The only exceptions are children under 2 years of age and people who are medically unable to wear a mask.
Comments / 0