Lexington, KY

Lexington Mayor: Masks now mandatory in government buildings

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
Monday afternoon Mayor Linda Gorton announced masks will become mandatory in government buildings. The mandate goes into effect at the end of the day Monday, August 9.

“I have taken this step because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our City,” Gorton said.

Masks are required for employees and visitors in government buildings. The only exceptions are children under 2 years of age and people who are medically unable to wear a mask.

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

#Government Buildings
Kentucky StatePosted by
LEX18 News

Data: Most of Kentucky's counties in red zone

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky has had the most cases of COVID-19 since February—before the vaccines were readily available to most of the public. The governor says he is not looking at rolling back capacity limits. He also reiterated he is not considering any mask mandates at this time.

