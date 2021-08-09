Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Is 529 Plan Loophole Too Beneficial for the Wealthy?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsU9b_0bMTmuRd00

One of the best ways to save for your children’s education is to set up a tax privileged 529 plan . A 529 plan is the only one of its kind with the privileged tax benefit of the investment gain and the distribution being free of tax. You might think that this functions in the same way as a Roth IRA, but it does not — the contribution limits and transfer allowances allow for much more in a 529. However, people simply are not aware of them.

Stimulus Update: States Give Out Thousands of Bonus $1,000 Checks – Will You Get One?
Investing Apps for Teens: Educational or Risky?

529 plans are intended for education purposes only. This means that should you spend any of the money on a “non-qualified” purchase, you may face income taxes on the growth, in addition to a 10% penalty. Your original principal, since contributed as after-tax, would not be subject to tax.

Each state has their own 529 plan, but you can also use a plan from another state if you choose. Each 529 plan has a beneficiary attached to it that is assigned by either the grandparents or the parents The contribution limit is $15,000 per year — this is where the loophole exists .

Although there is a limit of $15,000 per beneficiary per year, there is no limit on the amount of 529 accounts you can open. This means that you can have a 529 for each grandchild you have. Additionally, the law allows each account owner to pay up to five years’ worth of contributions upfront without triggering gift tax laws — this means that a couple can contribute $150,000 per beneficiary at one time, and for several people over.

More: A Parents’ Guide To Saving For Education

What the wealthy use this for is to shave down their estates to reach just under the thresholds for taxable amounts. For example, the federal estate tax exclusion is $11.7 million, meaning one can gift up to this amount upon death without the recipient incurring any taxes. For instance, let’s say that your estate is above the threshold — you can create multiple 529 plans and throw hundreds of thousands of dollars into them in order to shave down the taxable estate far enough where it gets below the taxable amount.

These 529 loopholes are a great way to build generational “education” wealth. By securing the amount of money needed into a 529 plan for a child, it can be passed down to them without taxes – but it doesn’t have to be. The beneficiary on a 529 plan can always change, which means that if a grandchild does not end up needing the money, said grandchild can pass on the funds to their own children. What’s more is that during these waiting periods, the money continues to grow in the account.

See: Should Teens Contribute To Saving for Education?
Learn: Is the Cost of an Elite Preschool Worth It? Experts Weigh In

Should an account grow to a considerable size, it still might be a good investment even if it is not needed for educational purposes. Think of it as the Roth IRA that was supposed to happen. Roth IRAs were originally intended to be passed down , but Congress nixed the idea and now there are laws on minimum distribution ages and how long the account can even have money in it. The same does not apply to a 529 plan. Even with the 10% penalty, it can be used as a tax advantaged investment vehicle to both safeguard education or pass on money to future generations.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: August 9, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Is 529 Plan Loophole Too Beneficial for the Wealthy?

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
42K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#529 Plan#Income Taxes#Loopholes#Stimulus#Wealthy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Secrets to Boost Your Benefits

Social Security benefits are only designed to replace around 40% of your income. Factors like your marital status and the type of retirement account you're using can affect your benefit amount. Social Security benefits make up a substantial amount of income for millions of retirees, but your monthly checks were...
Real EstatePosted by
NJ.com

I need cash. Should I try a reverse mortgage or just move?

Q. I am 69 and a registered nurse. I haven’t been working for the last four years because employers consider me old and too expensive for them. I have supported myself with my IRA, Social Security and a small monthly pension. I have about $550,000 of equity in my home, but I have a mortgage balance of $260,000. I am unable to refinance because my debt ratio is too high. I am in despair and discouraged. I am house rich but daily poor. Is there another way to access the equity such as a reverse mortgage or should I just move? I don’t have any family to leave my estate to.
Income TaxPosted by
Tom's Guide

Stimulus check: Millions to get more payments this week

The second round of the expanded child-tax credit payments are set to hit the bank accounts and mailboxes of 35 million families this week or early next, with checks totaling up to $300 per eligible child. Under the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, the existing child-tax credit — which provides...
Personal FinancePosted by
CBS DFW

Child Tax Credit: When Is Your Second Payment Coming?

(CBS Detroit) — The next round of Child Tax Credit payments goes out this week. But parents are wondering exactly when the money will arrive. Last month’s check from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) came on July 15 for those with direct deposit, or soon after for those dependent on the U.S. postal system. It totaled $15 billion and reached households accounting for 60 million kids, according to the White House. This month’s payment will be sent on August 13, since August 15 falls on a Sunday. Advance payments will continue next month and through the end of the year, thanks to the American Rescue Plan passed back in March.
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

How COLA affects Social Security benefits

In anticipation of the largest cost-of-living adjustment in nearly 40 years, one financial adviser asked whether he should urge his clients to claim Social Security now to lock in the annual benefit boost next January, which could top 6%. I assured him that that was not necessary as anyone who is age 62 or older in 2022 and who is eligible for Social Security will profit from next year’s COLA — even if they have not yet filed for benefits.
Income Taxbctv.org

IRS relief for certain employers claiming the Work Opportunity Tax Credit

The Internal Revenue Service announced it is providing transition relief to certain employers claiming the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC). The WOTC is a federal income tax credit available to employers that hire certified members of certain groups specified in the Internal Revenue Code who face significant barriers to employment, including Designated Community Residents or Qualified Summer Youth Employees.
Personal Financenada.org

A Guide to Claiming the Employee Retention Tax Credit

Congress created the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) in March 2020 to provide financial relief to small businesses during the pandemic. Here’s some key facts about the ERTC and how to benefit from it. What is the Employee Retention Tax Credit?. The ERTC is a credit against certain employment taxes...
Healthsignalscv.com

Why it is beneficial to buy health insurance early in life?

There are plenty of individuals who are still yet to realize how important a health insurance plan is, and what their benefits are. Once an individual reaches the age of 40 or more, then only they start thinking about it. But let’s not regret taking that up this late. It is always a good idea to buy the right health insurance plans for individuals when one reaches their mid-20’s or late 20’s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy