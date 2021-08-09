Health technology firm Real Time Medical Systems closes $20M round

We need to focus on health, not illness, and recognize that the human health depends on a healthy ecosystem. Whether we focus on the epidemic of obesity and diabetes, the rise of zoonotic infections like COVID-19, or the widespread diseases of poverty and malnutrition, we have to conclude that our health cannot be separated from the health of our entire planet. Now called “One Health” by the World Health Organization, the interaction between human health, animal health, and the environment is being given new priority. One Health is making us look carefully at our food and transportation systems. We are learning about both the positive and negative sides of technology, and the health care system is catching up.