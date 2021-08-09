Cancel
Health

Health technology firm Real Time Medical Systems closes $20M round

By Morgan Eichensehr
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 3 days ago
Dr. Scott Rifkin, executive chairman of Real Time, said the company will dedicate the new funds to "growing aggressively" in its target market of health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

