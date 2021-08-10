Cancel
Oneonta, NY

Oneonta requires masks in city buildings

By Staff Report
THE DAILY STAR
The city of Oneonta has instituted a mask mandate for city workers and those who visit city buildings.

A Monday media release with a statement from Mayor Gary Herzig cited rising COVID-19 rates in the area and the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's addition of Otsego County to a list of counties with substantial transmission of the COVID virus.

The release said, "Therefore, to maintain the safety of city staff and the public, the City of Oneonta is requiring all visitors to city buildings to wear a mask at all times. As protectors of the public health, all city staff will be required to wear masks while on duty unless they are alone in their office, vehicle, or workspace. These regulations will become effective on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8 a.m."

"It is believed that most, if not all, of these cases are a result of the fast spreading Delta variant of the virus," the release said.

While most cases have been found in unvaccinated people, the release said, some “breakthrough” cases have been found in vaccinated people, as well. "Per the CDC, what is new about the Delta variant is the ability of vaccinated individuals to carry and spread the virus. However, vaccinated individuals continue to have very high levels of protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death," the release said.

Consistent with current CDC guidelines, the Otsego County Department of Health has recommended that everyone wear masks in all public indoor environments.

"While we are all weary of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, wearing a mask at work and around friends and family helps to prevent the most vulnerable of them from becoming infected and helps stop the pandemic," the release said. "The safest and most effective way to put the COVID virus and these restrictions behind us is to reduce the current pool of unvaccinated persons in our county."

