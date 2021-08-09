Commission endorses ‘Rivers to Ridges’ trail

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners held a regular meeting on Thursday where they endorsed the “Rivers to Ridges” trail.

Commissioners signed an endorsement for the Rivers to Ridges group to finish the trail on the “old 817” roadway. County Administrator John Gerlach said with the new road completed, the organization can finish the last portion of the trail. Gerlach said commissioners previously endorsed the trail, but a new endorsement needs signed for Rivers to Ridges to get final approval from the Department of Highways.

During the meeting, it was announced the commissioners will be honoring the Wahama High School softball team with a resolution on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at the softball field in Hartford. In case of rain, the event will be held at the shelter at Riverside Golf Course. The team had a perfect 27-0 record and won the West Virginia Class A State Championship.

Present during the meeting were commissioners Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle and County Clerk Diana Cromley.

At the previous week’s meeting, commissioners approved hiring Cheryl Whitt as a 911 telecommunicator, beginning Aug. 16. Also hired was Matthew Shell as Deputy Director of 911, beginning July 29.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer or Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.