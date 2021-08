Soon to be appearing on screen together in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it looks like Tom Holland and Zendaya have been caught in their own loved up web as new images of the pair appear to have confirmed that the on screen couple is getting together off screen as well. While there have been rumors of a romance between the young stars, the images of them kissing, while waiting at a red light, in Holland's Audi sports car appear to make their status official. As many have commented, there couldn't really be a cuter couple than these two.